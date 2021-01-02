Oregon’s COVID death toll nears 1,500; vaccination efforts continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state’s COVID-19 death toll struck 1,492 Saturday after the Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths tied to the virus.

Both victims in Saturday’s report–two women from Douglas County aged 75 and 95 years old–had underlying medical conditions.

OHA also added 1,010 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number to 116,348.

The agency said 880 doses of the vaccine were administered Saturday, rising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 45,295. All vaccinations took place at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities, according to OHA.

To date, 190,500 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.