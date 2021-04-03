Oregon’s COVID death toll nears 2,400

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency reported an additional 476 new confirmed/presumptive cases, continuing a troubling upward trend in cases despite the ongoing vaccine rollout throughout the state. The latest totals brought Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,391 and overall number of positive cases to 166,480.

Five of the six victims reported Saturday had underlying medical conditions. The median age of the victims was 86 years old.

The number of hospitalized patients with the virus dropped by four to 153, though intensive care unit patients with COVID-19 increased by two to 44, according to OHA.

Oregon has now administered a total of 983,921 first and second doses of Pfizer, 911,515 first and second doses of Moderna and 47,048 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines — translating to roughly 80% of all delivered doses.

On Monday, April 5, Group 7 becomes eligible to sign up for the vaccine.