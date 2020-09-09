Oregon’s COVID death toll nears 500

OHA says smoke from wildfires may increase risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 494, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA reported 125 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. To date, Oregon has recorded 28,471 infections.

The majority of the latest casualties had underlying medical conditions:

-96-year-old Deschutes County woman with underlying conditions

-81-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions

-93-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions

-49-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions

-64-year-old Malheur County man with unconfirmed conditions

-97-year-old Umatilla County woman with underlying conditions

-88-year-old Morrow County man with unconfirmed conditions

-68-year-old Lane County man with underlying conditions

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), and Yamhill (1).

Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19

“With air quality very poor across the state due to the wildfires, OHA reminds Oregonians that exposure to smoke and other forms of pollution can increase the risk and severity of respiratory infections,” the agency said in a release. “Including possibly COVID-19”

Further information on how to protect against wildfire smoke can be found at here.