COVID death toll hits 1,877; nearly 300k vaccinated in Oregon

More than 490k doses of vaccine delivered to facilities around state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the death toll from the coronavirus in Oregon reached 1,877 Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority said the state has now administered a cumulative total of 285,914 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirteen deaths were reported Saturday along with 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. To date, Oregon has logged 137,600 confirmed and presumptive cases.

OHA added that more than 15,000 new doses of the vaccine were added to the state immunization registry.

“Of this total, 11,151 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 22 and 4,310 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 22,” OHA said in its report.

The agency added that nearly 500,000 doses have been delivered to sites across the state.

Hospitalizations dropped by seven patients Saturday, however, four more ICU beds were filled.

OHA also noted that Oregon’s 1,798th COVID-19 related death–reported Jan. 16 as a 71-year-old man in Jackson County–did not die from the virus or a COVID-related condition. He was removed from the death toll and because of the error, OHA said it renumbered its reported deaths Saturday.

Ten of the 13 victims counted in Saturday’s report had underlying medical conditions. Furthermore, only three of the victims were under the age of 65–the youngest being 53.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (51), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (49), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (19), Lake (4), Lane (75), Lincoln (8), Linn (15), Malheur (9), Marion (94), Morrow (1), Multnomah (112), Polk (29), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wasco (12), Washington (106) and Yamhill (25).