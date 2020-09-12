Oregon’s COVID death toll reaches 505; 293 new cases reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths stemming from the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 505.

In Saturday’s report, OHA said it had tallied 293 new confirmed/presumptive cases. To date, Oregon has logged 29,156 COVID-19 infections.

Four of the six casualties listed had underlying medical conditions:

-49-year-old Umatilla County woman

-76-year-old Washington County man

-97-year-old Clackamas County woman with unconfirmed medical conditions

-74-year-old Multnomah County woman

-63-year-old Multnomah County man with unconfirmed medical conditions

-82-year-old Lane County man

“Today’s 500th death marks another sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen Saturday. “These are our family members, our friends, neighbors and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to every Oregonian who has suffered a loss to COVID-19.”

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Deschutes (9), Douglas (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (28), Marion (48), Morrow (5), Multnomah (68), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (9).