Oregon’s COVID death toll increases by 22; vaccination data delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 22 new deaths tied to the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,346.

The agency added an additional 267 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19. Oregon has now logged 160,050 cases of the coronavirus since March of last year.

State health officials said a recent delay in laboratory reporting caused OHA to receive a large quantity of roughly 9,000 negative electronic laboratory results (ELRs) on March 15, 2021. Tests are from Aug. 1, 2020 through March 10, 2021, and as a result, daily ELR totals are higher than usual for March 15 — and percent positivity is lower than anticipated, according to OHA.

Furthermore, a server outage affected the AERT Immunization Information System in Oregon (and four other jurisdictions) resulting in no update for newly administered first and second doses or cumulative doses of the vaccine. Nearly 1.75 million doses have been delivered to sites reporting to ALERT ISS, health officials said.

Hospitalizations for the virus dropped by two to 119 and the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds rose by two to 25.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (5), Marion (34), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).

OHA said the details on the 22 casualties reported Tuesday will be made available at a later time.