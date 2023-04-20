PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As COVID continues its retreat from Oregon, hospitalizations from the disease have dropped below 200 for the first time in almost a year.

There are currently 172 COVID hospitalizations in the state — compared to almost 1,200 during the pandemic’s peak.

However, COVID does not seem to have a seasonal pattern like the flu, and it’s still a leading cause of death. More than 350 Oregonians have died so far from COVID-related illness in 2023.

There is a COVID variant taking hold in India called Arcturus with a higher fever and pink eye symptoms.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger of Oregon Health Authority said the threat posed by Arcturus is coming.

“This variant in particular appears to evade COVID-19 immunity in some areas,” he said. “Even so, the wave is expected to peak by the end of June.”

So far more than 86% of Oregonians have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and more than 25% have a bivalent booster – better than the national average.

State health leaders held a news conference Thursday about what’s ahead as the nationwide public health emergency designation is set to end in three weeks.

The federal government program offering free shots ends on May 11. Then it will be up to private insurance to pay, though there will still be ways for those on public assistance to not be charged.