Oregon’s daily record nearly broken: 436 confirmed cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more Oregonians have died due to the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 report.

The agency announced 436 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus Sunday, one case shy of the record set on July 16. Oregon has now recorded 14,579 cases of COVID-19 since mid-March.

Oregon’s death toll reached 260 following the passing of the three victims in Sunday’s report — all had underlying conditions. Two of the victims — a 90-year-old woman and 80-year-old man — were from Marion County; the third, a 62-year-old woman, was from Multnomah County.

Multnomah County logged 123 cases, bringing the state’s most-populated county to 3,486 total. Umatilla County also continued to report consecutive days of double-digit cases by tallying 78, bringing the rural Eastern Oregon county to 1,340 cases.

The new cases reported Sunday were from following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).