Oregon’s first mass vaccination clinic closing soon

A member of the Oregon National Guard gives the COVID vaccine to a man at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Jan. 13, 2020. (Kate Brown)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s first mass vaccination clinic is closing later this month.

Salem Health’s clinic at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center is set to close on July 24. It first opened six months ago on January 7.

At its peak, it was vaccinating more than 4,400 people per day. Over 212,000 doses have been given out there since it opened.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to care for our community throughout this pandemic and our vaccination program has been some of the most important work of our careers in health care,”

Salem Health President and CEO Cheryl Wolfe said. “As the COVID-19 vaccine became available in late December, we knew we had to act swiftly to make the life-saving vaccine available to large numbers of people in our community. We have committed ourselves and our resources to be here for Oregon, and are filled with hope as vaccination rates rise. We will continue to make the process easily accessible to reach those who still need to be vaccinated.”

The clinic is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, along with walk-ins for the first dose, are still available until its scheduled closing date.