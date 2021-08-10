Oregon’s indoor mask mandate to be reinstated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is planning on announcing that masks will be required in all indoor public settings across Oregon.

She is expected to make the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday. It’s unclear when it will go into effect.

Multnomah County on Monday reinstated an indoor mask mandate for every 5 and older, regardless of vaccination. That order goes into effect on Friday.

Additionally, Brown will announce a new requirement for all State of Oregon executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later.

Unlike health care workers, State of Oregon employees will not have the option of weekly testing instead of showing proof of vaccination.

According to OHSU, Oregon is seeing a surge of COVID cases like never before. Hospitals are nearing capacity and will peak on Sept. 7, when 500 more beds will be needed for COVID patients, according to the new OHSU forecast.

Senior vice president and chief medical officer Renee Edwards, M.D., M.B.A. said the situation is “frankly dire.”

“We’re in crisis,” she said.

On Tuesday, Oregon health officials reported 2,329 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases along with nine new deaths.