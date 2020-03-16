Oregon’s largest hospital preps for coronavirus surge

There are currently 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — Oregon’s largest hospital is preparing for a surge in coronavirus patients by reducing non-essential surgeries and halting research except that dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Oregon Health & Science University says in a statement that it “expects a surge of cases as early as this week, but most certainly by next week” and urged all non-critical staff to stay home.

“Most health care professionals have faced challenging times as well as joyful, fulfilling times in their careers. This is going to be one of the challenging times,” OHSU said in its statement.

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday stopped short of shutting down bars and restaurants in the state. She says the elderly and vulnerable in rural communities rely on them.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases in Oregon; one person, identified as a 70-year-old Multnomah County veteran, died over the weekend.