Oregon’s next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With two COVID-19 vaccines now approved in the United States, Oregon’s phased distribution plan will be making some adjustments.

Looking at the numbers

Vaccines are in high demand and there is not enough for everyone who wants them just yet. But the fact that we now have two highly effective vaccines available is a game-changer — especially for more rural areas of Oregon.

Over the past couple of weeks, the state has received 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those doses have been divvied up between hospitals and nursing homes, with more than 48,000 doses coming to us next week.

With the Moderna vaccine added to the mix, we now have an additional 72,000 this week and more than 30,000 doses arriving next week. The Moderna vaccine is easier to transport because it doesn’t require ultra-cold storage — making Moderna a viable option for Oregonians living in rural areas to get vaccinated safely.

Hospital workers and healthcare providers are the folks currently being vaccinated in Phase 1a of the distribution plan, along with people living in long-term care facilities and the staff that work there. According to the Oregon Health Authority — those older residents make up about half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state. Also included in this Phase 1A group are outpatient healthcare workers.

In all, the OHA expects between 300,000 and 400,000 people will have access to COVID-19 vaccination during Phase 1A. For anyone who cannot easily come to a medical center to get their vaccine, they’ll be arranging for mobile sites or drive through vaccination clinics.

Phase 1B

Next in the drafted distributed plan comes Phase 1B, which includes other essential workers — such as farmworkers, food processors and school staff, along with people aged 65 and older.

Phase 1B also includes people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness — like people with underlying health conditions such as cancer, kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell and type-2 diabetes. Those in custody within jails are also included.

Phase 1B distribution methods for other essential workers include vaccinating at local public health departments, opening temporary off-site vaccination clinics and mobile vaccine clinics in remote areas of Oregon.

The distribution for people at higher risk of COVID-19 includes mobile clinics to long-term care facilities in rural Oregon, hospitals, clinics, health departments and outbreak prone places like jails and large food processing plants.

Oregon is also partnering with the Center for Disease Control’s partnership for long-term care program. This will provide free onsite vaccine clinics for residents and staff in nursing homes who were not vaccinated in Phase 1A.

They’ll be adapting this plan will as Oregon receives more doses.

