Oregon’s vaccine allocation could accelerate timeline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With an increase in allocated doses, Oregon should have enough doses to vaccinate nearly all Oregonians who want it by the end of April.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen told the House Subcommittee on COVID-19 last week that there could be enough vaccine for 70% of adult Oregonians by April 21.

“Based on current federal forecasts of vaccines received, we should actually be at a place at April 21 where we would have received enough vaccine to hit 70% of the adult population, and by – as the President said yesterday- 100% by the end of May.”

There isn’t an official number of eligible Oregonians who will choose not to get vaccinated.

Allen said an increase in doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the reason for the accelerated timeline.

“That’s assuming we continue to get a per capita allocation of that…we think this is a reasonably reliable forecast of where we should be,” he said.

“This will likely allow us to accelerate the timelines for different categories…candidly I would like to get further between senior populations before we move onto other populations.”