OSAA again adjusts sports calendar over COVID issues

Coronavirus

Fall sports will start in February 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing pandemic has once again pushed back Oregon’s high school sports calendar.

Fall sports will now start in February and traditional spring activities won’t begin until April. Winter sports will run in May and June.

OSAA officials said this is because the risk for COVID-19 has not gone down to safe levels in time to warrant bringing sports back.

OSAA Revised Sports Calendar

