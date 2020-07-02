OSP troopers without masks in coffee shop ‘indefensible’

FILE _ This Feb. 28, 2012 file photo shows the Oregon State Police emblem on a patrol car in Salem, Ore. State police have filled the law enforcement gap in rural Josephine County since declining federal subsidies forced cuts to the sheriff’s office and voters have refused to raise taxes to make up the difference. […]

Troopers seen without masks in Corvallis, did not put them on when asked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Oregon State Police troopers went into a Corvallis coffee shop without wearing a mask, which prompted the OSP superintendent to put at least one of them on administrative leave during the investigation.

In a statement, OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton said he wanted “to publicly address the conduct” in an article posted by The Oregonian/OregonLive. The article states one of the troopers allegedly told the store’s assistant manager that Governor Brown “has no authority to take our civil liberties. We aren’t going to wear masks.”

I would like to publicly address the conduct in this article. https://t.co/GoQssPMmZ3 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 2, 2020

Hampton took issue with that.

“Not only are police officers expected to comply with the Governor’s emergency declaration orders, I expect them to set the example for Oregon’s residents as we strive to fight this invisible enemy- the Coronavirus. This conduct is embarrassing and indefensible, especially in the wake of thousands of Oregonians taking to the streets each day to rightfully demand police accountability. Like any police misconduct, the actions of a few bring discredit to the scores of dedicated officers that do not believe they are above the law they are sworn to uphold.”

Hampton apologized to the coffee shop employees and the entire community. ” I hope my apology is accepted and the swift actions of my agency provide evidence of our commitment to accountability.”

And Hampton also wanted one thing to be clear: “Oregon State Police Troopers are not above the law and this conduct is being immediately addressed.”

