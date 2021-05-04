OSU: COVID-19 vaccine required for students, employees this fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All students and employees who are returning to Oregon State University this upcoming fall term will likely have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the university announced Tuesday.

OSU officials announced they’re planning to required COVID-19 vaccinations starting fall term 2021 for anyone who studies or works at an OSU location.

However, students who are enrolled in only online courses and those who do not come to OSU locations are not required to be vaccinated, university officials said in a press release; however, they are strongly encouraging all community members to still be vaccinated.

“This vaccination requirement is intended for students and university employees so that we mutually contribute to the greatest level of population protection possible from COVID-19,” interim OSU President Becky Johnson said in a statement.

University leaders said the vaccine requirement policy is still being finalized, but new details will be shared with students, faculty and staff, including how to confirm they’re fully vaccinated or request an exemption.

OSU’s announcement comes after the University of Washington, Washington State University, and other higher education institutions in the Portland area announced a similar requirement for fall 2021 classes. The University of Oregon is still deciding on a requirement.