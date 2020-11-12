OSU football player tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon State University football player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

It’s the only positive test for the program right now, but three other players are in quarantine at the moment, according to OSU Athletic Director Scott Barnes.

The current positive case is not expected to impact the Beavers’ upcoming game in Seattle against the University of Washington Huskies on Saturday.

More to come.