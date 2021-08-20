OSU, UO require vaccine or negative COVID test to attend events

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 29: Evan Bayliss #32 of the Oregon Ducks guards Jabral Johnson #44 of the Oregon State Beavers during the 117th playing of the Civil War on Novemeber 29, 2013 at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

People wanting to attend events such as concerts, conferences or athletic events will have to show documentation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon and Oregon State University will require people 12 and up to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend university activities, including athletic events.

Both universities announced their respective vaccine requirements on Friday. People wanting to attend events such as concerts, conferences or athletic events will have to show their CDC vaccination record card, or a photocopy, photo, or mobile photo of the card. Cardholders must have had their final dose in a vaccine series at least two weeks before the event.

Alternatively, OSU and the U of O will accept documentation of a negative COVID test taken within three days of the event. The test must be a SARS-CoV-2 viral test with emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Test documentation must include the test result, type of test, entity issuing the result and specimen collection date.

People will also have to show their ID along with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

All people age 5 and up will be required to wear face masks at university indoor events except when eating or drinking. Masks will be required at outdoor events where social distancing isn’t possible.

The U of O said those who have tested positive for COVID in the past three months and meet the CDC’s criteria to end isolation can show proof in the form of a letter from a healthcare provider that states they have been cleared for attendance.

These updated requirements go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 23 for both universities.