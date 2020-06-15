Outbreak reported as Oregon reports 184 new virus cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An outbreak of 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus was reported in Oregon’s Union County on Monday, as health officials announced 184 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in addition to four deaths.

It’s unclear what the source is of the outbreak at this time; Oregon Health Authority officials are expected to release more information Monday afternoon.

The four deaths were all reported in Clackamas County, and all had reported underlying conditions and died at their residence. Three were women ages 65, 75 and 78, while the fourth was an 85-year-old man. The statewide total of deaths is now at 180.

Multnomah County reported the next highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 37, while Washington County reported 15. Umatilla County has nine new cases, while Clackamas and Marion counties reported six and four, respectively. Polk County reported three, while Malheur County had two. Hood River, Jefferson, Jackson, Lake and Yamhill counties all reported one new case.

The statewide total of confirmed and presumptive cases is now at 5,820.