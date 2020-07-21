Outdoor visitations allowed at long-term care facilities

Safeguards will still be in place, according to the Dept. of Human Services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of Oregon communities, the state Department of Human Services said long-term care facilities may once again allow limited visitations between residents and their family members—with safeguards in place, of course.

This outdoor visitation policy is specific to facilities that are licensed by the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities. Any facility that is currently managing COVID-19 cases, suspected or confirmed, won’t be able to offer outdoor visits until the DHS gives the okay.

Visitations will be held outdoors. Face coverings, physical distancing, and health screenings will all be required. And there will be a limit to the number of people who can visit in one group, according to the DHS.

“We hope this policy provides some relief to residents, their family members and friends who we know have suffered extreme hardship as a result of visitation restrictions required during the pandemic,” Mike McCormick, interim director of the DHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, said in a statement.

Indoor visitation restrictions that were issued in March are still in effect, regardless of where a county is in the reopening phases, said the DHS. However, residents are able to leave their facility for visits and return.