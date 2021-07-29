Over 1K new COVID cases reported across 35 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,855, health officials said Thursday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,026 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID. Oregon’s total has now reached 218,689.

There were 285 people with COVID being treated at Oregon hospitals on Thursday and 84 patients in ICU beds, the OHA said.

The OHA reported that 7,180 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon is averaging 4,635 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,652,653 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,782,367 first and second doses of Moderna and 180,441 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,482,028 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,305,579 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (18), Columbia (5), Coos (20), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (36), Douglas (54), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (111), Jefferson (4), Josephine (35), Klamath (17), Lane (93), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (7), Marion (66), Morrow (6), Multnomah (95), Polk (24), Sherman (5), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (110), Union (21), Wallowa (3), Wasco (27), Washington (60), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (20).

Oregon’s 2,850th death is an 80-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,851st death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,852nd death is a 63-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 27 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,853rd death is a 48-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 14, 2020 and died on Sept. 21, 2020 at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,854th death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,855th death is an 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 24 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.