More than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

Doctor holding oxygen ambu bag over patient given oxygen to patient by intubation tube in ICU/Emergency room

No adult ICU beds were available in 12 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 43 people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The state’s death toll is now 3,198.

The OHA reported 2,414 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 276,286.

There were 1,162 people hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, which was 42 more than the previous day, and 322 patients in ICU beds, which was an increase of six.

The OHA said there were 43 adult ICU beds and 298 adult non-ICU beds available across Oregon. There were no ICU beds remaining in regions six (Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman and Wasco counties) and seven (Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties).

On Aug. 31, 2020, health officials had reported just 162 new cases and one death in Oregon.

A total of 9,259 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday, the OHA said. The seven-day running average is now 8,554 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,812,341 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,845,432 first and second doses of Moderna and 199,233 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,629,110 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 2,402,714 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).

Information on the deaths reported Tuesday was not immediately available.