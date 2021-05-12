Over 2M vaccinated in Oregon; state reports 9 new deaths

PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 16: A healthcare worker at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center receives a COVID-19 vaccination on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The first rounds of Pfizer’s vaccine were administered in Oregon on Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nine more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, health officials said Wednesday.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached 2,558, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Another 616 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported Wednesday, raising the state total to 193,014. There were 346 people being treated for COVID-19 at Oregon hospitals and 88 patients in ICU beds.

On Wednesday, Oregon added 34,415 new vaccine doses to the state immunization registry — pushing the state past the 2 million vaccination mark. The OHA said 2,006,179 people had received at least one shot. A total of 1,509,537 people are fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon vaccinators have now administered at least one shot to 49% of all Oregonians. Oregon ranks 21st in the nation in the percentage of the total population who have received at least one dose, exceeding the national average of 46%.

“Based on our current trends, Oregon is on track to meet our goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by mid- to late-June,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Thanks to all of our partners for helping us stay ahead of a virus that is circulating in our communities.”

“We still have work to do but it’s encouraging to see so many local partners working to achieve parity in vaccination rates for communities of color. The more people who have access to vaccines and choose to get vaccinated, the sooner we can end this pandemic and go back to doing the things we enjoy.”

Oregon is administering an average of 34,869 doses per day and has administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

The new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (11), Deschutes (63), Douglas (15), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (13), Josephine (6), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (49), Lincoln (2), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (53), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Washington (49), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,550th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 8 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,552nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,553rd COVID-19 death is a 32-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,554th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 10 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,555th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,556th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,557th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Jefferson county who tested positive on April 21 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,558th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.