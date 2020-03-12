Pac-12 cancels remainder of tournaments, competitions, events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament has been canceled, in addition to all other Pac-12 competitions and championship events, the league announced Thursday morning.

The announcement comes on the heels of the NBA and MLS announcing the suspension of their seasons amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events,” the league said in a statement.

Other leagues, including the Big 10, have also announced the suspension of tournaments and activities.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that its basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams would be played without fans, before the NBA announced it would suspend the season until further notice.