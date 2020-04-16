Pandemic advice: ‘Everyone’s hair is nuts. Go with it’

'My hair's a mess. Your hair is a mess. So it's not such a big deal'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re entering an unexplored phase of the pandemic that has to do with our hair. Many are going on 8 weeks without seeing a hair care professional.

Welcome to the world of wild hair. Home hair cuts, more styling gel, beard trimming at home, letting roots go grey and the growing number of people just going with whatever hair style works.

Marty Cabalero, the owner of the Slabtown Barber Shop is sporting what he calls the Bio Dome: a center part that is the perfect combination of Leonardo Decaprio and Moe Howard.

His advice is more hair product and blow drying if you’re intent on disciplined hair. But he’s collecting pictures of friends and clients who’ve chosen to do their own thing.

“Everyone’s hair is kind of a mess and you just have to realize that your hair’s a mess. My hair’s a mess. Your hair is a mess,” Cabalero said. “So it’s not such a big deal that our hair’s a mess. I’m not judging your hair and I hope you’re not judging my hair because I don’t want to throw it back at you. But yeah, a little product and find something you’ve never done before. Everyone’s hair is longer than it’s been in a long time, so do something weird with it.”

Camas hair salon owner Maria Creager of Auda Salon Studios is letting the grey roots grow pledge and recently posted a Facebook message to her clients: “I’m in solidarity with you. Let’s go grey together for now. Don’t take measures into your own hands❤..”

That message about avoiding store bought hair dye is one that resonates with Kim Schoene of PDX Hair Extensions in Northwest Portland. She’s been a color specialist for 15 years. During the shut down Kim has been selling salon quality/mix them together at home coloring kits for people who cannot join the going grey pledge.

Cabalero, though, had this final bit of advice for everyone with hair.

“Everyone’s hair is nuts. Just go with it and don’t worry that you’re going to be judged about it because look at my hair, look at your ,look at that hair, look at that hair. It is what it is.”

So don’t freak out. We’ll all get through this — some of us with more hair than we’ve ever worn. This, too, shall pass.

