‘Pandemic debris’ popping up throughout Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is always a busy time for parks and other recreational venues in Oregon. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused some unique issues.
Call it the Pandemic Debris — masks, gloves and other protective equipment just discarded. Chris Havel with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department joined AM Extra to share what they’re seeing as this strange summer of 2020 continues to unfold.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
