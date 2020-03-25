Pandemic doesn’t change this: PPB on patrol 24/7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police officers are on the front lines every single day, regardless of whatever is going on — including a pandemic.

The Portland Police Bureau said that’s not going to change. Officials said they train for these type of situations or risks and that officers have the equipment they might need to stay safe.

Officers are still on patrol in the city driving around responding to calls and keeping an eye on the hundreds of businesses now shut down. They’re also still on foot patrol to take a closer look at the community and to help people who need their help.

Besides gloves, they also have air purifying respirators in their patrol cars in case they need them.

“They are not going to just run away because they have to get within 6 feet of somebody else,” PPB Lt. Tina Jones told KOIN 6 News. “If somebody’s life is in danger or imminent public safety risk they will step into that space and make an arrest or do what they have to do to keep us safe.”

PPB is urging people to call or email rather than have an officer come out if it is not truly emergency. The bureau is trying to limit person-to-person contact to protect officers and their families.