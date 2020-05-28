Pandemic hits, doesn’t KO Portland boxing wear company

Society Nine turned to Kickstarter to get their boxing shoe launched

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Society Nine is most well known for its women’s boxing gloves, but the young Portland company was constantly getting requests to make a boxing shoe for women.

Founder/CEO Lynn Le told KOIN 6 News it’s a problem for women boxers. After 2 years, Society Nine developed a boxing shoe that can be worn outside or inside the gym.

“Rarely can I find a men’s boxing shoe that I can remotely try to fit in,” Le said. “We were planning for a March launch and we were sprinting 3 to 4 months prior to that, getting all the visual assets ready photos, videos, etc.”

Then the pandemic hit.

Boxing apparel company Society Nine is launching these women’s boxing shoes (Courtesy photo)

“And then, of course, the world changed and we had to pivot the other way and prepare for every scenario a small business could imagine.”

That included dealing with vendors and landlords and loans to keep operations going. But to put their shoes into production, Society Nine took an additional step — they launched a Kickstarter campaig .

“We turned to our customers and said, ‘How do you feel if we pursue this?'”

Customers approved. Society Nine is more than halway toward meeting their $35,000 goal.

But in the meantime, they’re giving back to the community.

“We’ve been working really hard as a company to use our platform to support our community,” Le said. “So our t-shirts and tanks, for example, we donate every $20 of our t-shirt and tank sales to the Oregon Food Bank as well as Meals on Wheels.”

