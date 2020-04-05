Pandemic scenes from around the world [Photos]

A woman cries after learning about the death of a relative at Los Ceibos Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 4, 2020 during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – Ecuador’s vice president Otto Sonnenholzner apologized on Saturday after scores of bodies were left on the streets of Guayaquil as the coronavirus ravages the horror-struck port city. (Photo by Enrique ORTIZ / AFP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Sunday morning, the death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 8,500 in the United States, with more than a quarter coming from New York.

Worldwide, there have been more than 1.2 million confirmed cases with the U.S., Spain and Italy representing nearly half of them all.

Here are some of the recent scenes from around the globe during the unprecedented pandemic:

  • A stall displays a sign after running out of facemasks and antibacterial hand sanitiser due to the coronavirus outbreak during day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
  • In this March 5, 2020, photograph, visitors relax on a gypsum dune in White Sands National Park at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home because of the coronavirus. Entry fees have been eliminated, but many parks are closing visitor centers, shuttles and lodges to fight the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • In this Friday, March 27, 2020, photo, Nightbird Restaurant general manager Ron Boyd, from left, pastry chef Hope Waggoner, chef and owner Kim Alter and sous chef Bailey Walton pack dinner boxes into Alter’s car that were delivered to hospital workers in San Francisco. A group of tech-savvy, entrepreneurial San Francisco friends wanted to help two groups devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. They came up with a plan that involved soliciting donations, tapping friends in the restaurant world and getting San Francisco hospitals to accept free food cooked up by some of the city’s top chefs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 photo, comedian Frank De Lima wears a masks and maintains social distancing while wiping a package of bananas at a Sam’s Club store in Honolulu. People in Hawaii are changing how they express aloha in the time of coronavirus. Some residents say social distancing is the antithesis of tradition in the state, where people greet each other with hugs, kisses and lei, and families are close-knit. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)
  • FILE – In this April 20, 2015, file photo Mike McCartney, center, Gov. David Ige’s former chief of staff, greets Mauna Kea telescope opponent Kealoha Pisciotta using honi, a traditional Hawaiian forehead-to-forehead greeting at the Hawaii Capitol in Honolulu. People in Hawaii are changing how they express aloha in the time of coronavirus. Some residents say social distancing is the antithesis of tradition in the state, where people greet each other with hugs, kisses and lei, and families are close-knit. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)
  • FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, cashier Baby San wears a face shield and gloves as she scans items at grocery store Super Cao Nguyen, in Oklahoma City, due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Grocery workers across the globe are working the front lines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
  • In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, Joy Engel holds her son at her home in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Engel, who is pregnant, and her husband, Dr. Ben Hagopian, who works at a family practice and an urgent care clinic, decided to isolate themselves from each since the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, medical personnel wait for a driver to pull up at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. Experts and health officials who are trying to plan a response to the coronavirus outbreak are missing a critical piece of information – the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the disease. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
  • A medic of the Elmhurst Hospital Center medical team reacts after stepping outside of the emergency room, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • In this March 21, 2020 file photo, a knitted artwork that reads “Take Care” is posted to a wooden board on a street in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Emily Leshner)
  • This March 26, 2020 image from video shows a message written in chalk that says, “If you’re leaving, thank you, rest well,” on a sidewalk at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, waits for a coronavirus task force briefing to begin at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Beachside playgrounds are closed on the oceanfront Saturday April 4, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. Activity on the states beaches last weekend prompted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to issue more stringent stay at home guidelines. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Carol Salers stands by a sign she put up on her yard, thanking various professions of service providers who are working during the new coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Brandon, Miss. Salers said she wanted to honor everyone from medical professionals to delivery personnel and grocery store employees for their services. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • A faithful from a facing balcony follows the celebration of the Palm Sunday mass on the roof of the church of San Pio X, in Rome, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Churches are closed to faithful all over Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
  • A couple wearing masks sit together on a bench as the city of Wuhan slowly loosen up ahead of a lifting of the two months long lockdown in central China’s Hubei province on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The quarantine in the city which is the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak is to be formally lifted on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A medical staff closes his eyes as patients from Paris and infected with the Covid-19 virus are admitted at the emergency service of an hospital Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Rennes, western France. France is moving hundreds of critically ill COVID-19 patients around the country on specially fitted high-speed trains. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
  • A woman is told to go home by a police officer on a motorbike to stop the spread of coronavirus and keep the park open for people observing the British government’s guidance of social distancing, only using parks for dog walking, one form of exercise a day, like a run, walk, or cycle alone or with members of the same household, on Primrose Hill in London, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • People sit in the warm sun in a park with social distance due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, April 5, 2020. In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life and asked the citizens to stay at home. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
  • A woman walks through an empty street during a nationwide confinement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in the center of Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
  • An Indian policewoman lights earthen lamps to mark the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a Friday broadcast urged the country’s 1.3 billion people to switch off lights of their home at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday night and light candles, lamps and even use mobile torches standing in their balconies. Modi said that such a gesture will dispel the darkness created by the coronavirus and show that people are together in their fight against the epidemic. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
  • A woman cries after learning about the death of a relative at Los Ceibos Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 4, 2020 during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – Ecuador’s vice president Otto Sonnenholzner apologized on Saturday after scores of bodies were left on the streets of Guayaquil as the coronavirus ravages the horror-struck port city. (Photo by Enrique ORTIZ / AFP) (Photo by ENRIQUE ORTIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A cat sits outside closed shops due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 5 2020. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A Palestinian shepherd wearing a protective mask and gloves, tends to his sheep near the village of Tarqumia near the West Bank town of Hebron, on April 5,2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • BEIJING, CHINA – APRIL 05: A Chinese woman wears a protective mask as she takes photos of the blossoms at a park on April 5, 2020 in Beijing, China. With the pandemic hitting hard across the world, officially the number of coronavirus cases in China is dwindling, ever since the government imposed sweeping measures to keep the disease from spreading. For more than two months, millions of people across China have been restricted in how they move from their homes, while other cities have been locked down in ways that appeared severe at the time but are now being replicated in other countries trying to contain the virus. Officials believe the worst appears to be over in China, though there are concerns of another wave of infections as the government attempts to reboot the world’s second largest economy. In Beijing, it is mandatory to wear masks outdoors, some retail stores still operate on reduced hours, restaurants employ social distancing among patrons, and tourist attractions at risk of drawing large crowds remain closed or allow only limited access. Monitoring and enforcement of virus-related measures and the quarantine of anyone arriving to Beijing is carried out by neighborhood committees and a network of Communist Party volunteers who wear red arm bands. Since January, China has recorded more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 3200 deaths, mostly in and around the city of Wuhan, in central Hubei province, where the outbreak first started. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

