Pandemic scenes from around the world [Photos]

A woman cries after learning about the death of a relative at Los Ceibos Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 4, 2020 during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – Ecuador’s vice president Otto Sonnenholzner apologized on Saturday after scores of bodies were left on the streets of Guayaquil as the coronavirus ravages the horror-struck port city. (Photo by Enrique ORTIZ / AFP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Sunday morning, the death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 8,500 in the United States, with more than a quarter coming from New York.

Worldwide, there have been more than 1.2 million confirmed cases with the U.S., Spain and Italy representing nearly half of them all.

Here are some of the recent scenes from around the globe during the unprecedented pandemic: