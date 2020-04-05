Pandemic scenes from around the world [Photos]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Sunday morning, the death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 8,500 in the United States, with more than a quarter coming from New York.
Worldwide, there have been more than 1.2 million confirmed cases with the U.S., Spain and Italy representing nearly half of them all.
Here are some of the recent scenes from around the globe during the unprecedented pandemic:
