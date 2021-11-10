Parents, kids line up for vaccines at clinics across PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One week after a key scientific safety group in the Western U.S. approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, parents and kids are lining up for the shot Wednesday at three vaccination clinics across the Portland metro area.

At the Hoop YMCA in Beaverton, attendees can get the shot starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Beginning Thursday, clinics will be held in Beaverton seven days a week for both adult and child shots — no appointments needed.

Portland Public Schools clinics start Wednesday with one at Faubion Elementary School after classes conclude for the day.

PPS is starting a series of 8 COVID vaccination clinics for kids but is trying to limit who will show up. They’re targeting the clinics at schools where there are low income or other underserved students.

The school board is still looking at requiring the COVID shot for all students.

More than 60 families registered for the clinic for kids 5-11, but they’re also taking walk-ins. Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International is helping out.

Multnomah County just got their first shipment of doses for young kids in. Officials began getting them ready for their upcoming shot clinics next week at Reynolds Middle School and David Douglas High School, again by appointment and walk-ins.

Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley is holding a vaccine clinic starting at 2 p.m. Clackamas County officials said appointments for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine are available — but in high demand — using their online scheduler. Parents can register here.

On Nov. 3, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup announced that its members unanimously agree the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11. Since then, more than 6,700 Oregon children of that age have received the shot.

Although around 300,000 Oregonian children remain eligible, officials said, most pediatric vaccines are being administered in private appointments — and statewide supply is not keeping up with initial demand.

The Clark County Public Health Department said parents who want the vaccine for their child will likely have to set up appointments through health care providers as there aren’t any mass vaccination clinics planned.

As of noon Wednesday, Washington state has not updated its vaccine data for this age range yet.