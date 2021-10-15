Parents organize homecoming dance after virus concern cancellation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents with students at Oregon City High School are organizing a homecoming dance after the school’s was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Phil Heppner tells KOIN 6 News his daughter, who is a freshman, was really upset about missing the milestone, as were many other students. He said he went to the Abernathy Center in Oregon City and booked the ballroom for Saturday, Oct. 16, which is the same night the dance would have been held at the school.

He said there will be two sessions, with a maximum of 325 students per session.

Students are required to wear masks and there will be temperature checks at the door as a precaution.

Heppner said with football games allowing packed stadiums, canceling the dance didn’t make sense.

“These kids have lost so much due to COVID, a lot of my friends had seniors last year who didn’t get to do anything and I sat by and said ‘This really sucks,’ but after everything that’s been happening .. seeing football games.. I took it upon myself and said, ‘This is not going to happen again,'” he told KOIN 6 News.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Oregon City High School for a comment, but officials have not returned our calls or emails.

Kimberly Dinwiddie with Clackamas County Public Health released a statement on the homecoming event in Oregon City.

“We are not encouraging large gatherings. As of last week, we are managing 33 COVID-19 school-related outbreaks in the county. Events such as these do not keep our kids out of quarantine or from COVID-19,” she said.”While it is not encouraged, we do realize people will gather and we hope they following safety guidelines when doing so.”