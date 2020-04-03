Parents, students line up for Salem-Keizer Chromebooks

1  of  2
by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of parents and students in the Salem-Keizer School District waited in a line on Thursday to rent school-issued Chromebooks for online learning.

Oregon officials require school districts to start offering some sort of classwork. To meet students’ distance learning needs, Salem-Keizer is handing out 51,000 Chromebooks.

Parents started lining up more than an hour before the distribution started on Thursday. Parents can also pick up the Chromebooks on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at any high schools in the Salem-Keizer School District. Student IDs must be presented.

