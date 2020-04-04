Pawn shop offers small loans to public amid pandemic

Coronavirus

All That Glitters is staying open to offer small loans to people

by: Bill Cortez

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget