Pawn shop offers small loans to public amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Some good news has come out of a veterans' home in Lebanon. Thirteen people who contracted the novel coronavirus at the home have reportedly recovered, according to an update from the Oregon Health Authority on Friday.

The Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home was first put on lockdown mid-March after eight residents tested positive for COVID-19. Visitors have been prohibited and only essential people are allowed in the building. As staff went through the process of testing everyone inside the facility--both residents and employees--more cases arose.