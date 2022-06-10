PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A big change for air travelers comes Sunday as the United States drops COVID testing requirements for travelers coming to the U.S.

Starting Sunday, travelers do not have to have a negative COVID test to get back into the U.S. Sunday is also expected to be the busiest day of the summer at Portland International Airport, which anticipates 51,000 passengers.

The airport was already busier than usual Friday afternoon, as other pandemic rules, such as mask requirements in the terminal and on planes, are lifted.

While it is projected to be a busier summer flying season at PDX than the past couple of years, the airport is not expecting the same volume of summer travelers as it had in 2019.

While these COVID testing rules will be lifted, some travelers now face sky high ticket prices with increased demand and high fuel prices. Additionally, there are also increased delays and cancellations as airlines face staffing issues.












