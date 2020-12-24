PDX busier than it has been, but no Christmas rush

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 1.1 million people passed through a TSA checkpoint nationwide on Wednesday.

The Port of Portland says Christmas travel is similar to what we saw during Thanksgiving weekend. The airport is busier than it has been the past few months, but air travel is still down 73% compared to December 2019.

Between December 17 – 28, PDX expects about 224,000 travelers. So some people are still traveling for the holiday, despite current the current travel advisory that is still in effect for non-essential travel and warnings from health care workers about what getting together for Christmas could do to the already surging COVID case numbers.

Overall, airport staff think the travel numbers show most people are following the guidelines.

“It’s a lot different, I mean like everything in 2020, just pretty unprecedented, I think we’re seeing a lot of what we saw over Thanksgiving which is a small increase in the number of travelers but I think people really are heeding public health warnings and staying home,” Susie Rantz with the Port of Portland said.

If you do travel, you’re asked to practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival, to make sure you’re not bringing an infection back with you. Health officials say it’s really important for all of us to do our part to prevent further spread and not to add to the surge.

Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the peak travel days with about 20,000 travelers each day. If you’re picking someone up, they’re asking that you wait outside to limit the number of people inside the terminal.