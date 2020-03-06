PDX ramps up cleaning schedule amid virus concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you plan on flying out of the Portland International Airport in the next few weeks, double check your flight plans—some airlines are making adjustments. For example, Delta’s non-stop flights to Japan used to be daily, but they have since been scaled back to just three times a week.

On Friday, KOIN 6 News spoke with PDX officials about what they are doing in response to concerns of COVID-19.

Passing through the airport, a number of travelers are now wearing masks. Sarah Pace from Texas wore a scarf over her face as she made her way through PDX on Friday.

“When you wear something like this, it keeps you from touching a dirty surface and then touching your face,” said Pace. “Portland has a very clean airport—it’s one of my favorite things about your city.”

She also said she’s now constantly washing her hands.

“I washed my hands so much they are cracking,” said Pace.

While not every traveler is concerned about the coronavirus, it’s something that is still on their minds. Traveler Chris Marshall said he has stocked up on hand sanitizer to keep his hands clean.

“There is some thought to it, but is it outright terror?” said Marshall, who was traveling from Kansas City. “No, I still went to Seattle, so, not a big deal—gotta work.”

PDX employees have ramped up their cleaning efforts and focusing on “high-touch surfaces” — those are now cleaned as frequently as eight times a day. The hand sanitizer stations were also moved to high-traffic areas.

“We are really encouraging folks, as many agencies are, to follow the guidance of Multnomah County Public Health and Oregon Health Authority,” said Kama Simonds with PDX. “Practice good handwashing.”

Her advice to travelers?

“If you have a flight in the next coming weeks, check with your airline,” said Simonds. “Make sure that flight is still operating—the majority of them are.”