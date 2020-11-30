PDX filled with Thanksgiving holiday travelers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite warnings and pleas from health care officials, airports around the country were filled with Thanksgiving travelers. At Portland International Airport, travel is down 65% year-to-year, but this weekend was more crowded than any in the last few months.

People traveled all over the country despite the travel advisory that’s in effect for non-essential travel and warnings from health car workers about what the Thanksgiving travel could do to the already surging COVID case numbers.

Officials with PDX said they’re doing everything they can to keep both travelers and employees safe. They’re cleaning more, have plexiglass dividers in several area and plenty of signs reminding people to maintain social distance.

“It is so important to really think of not just yourself, but of the whole community and there are employees working hard at the airport to keep you healthy and safe,” spokesperson Kama Simonds told KOIN 6 News. “You have a part to play in that, too, as a traveler, so wear your mask and stay 6 feet apart and travel safe.”

If you were among the travelers this holiday weekend, health officials want you to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.