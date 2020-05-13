PDX to require face coverings along with new safety procedures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland International Airport is introducing some new rules during the coronavirus pandemic, including the requirement of face coverings.

In order to keep everyone going through the airport as healthy as possible, new safety procedures will be introduced beginning May 18. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering, except for children under the age of two and people with medical conditions that prevent wearing one.

“This is a critical piece of helping restore and build confidence in the travel process,” said Port of Portland Chief Operating Officer Dan Pippenger. “We believe this policy supports public health guidance to help keep PDX employees and passengers healthy, and it aligns with our airlines’ best practices and with other airports to create a consistent and expected experience for travelers.”

In addition to face coverings, PDX is closing the greeting areas at the airport until further notice. They ask if you are picking someone up or dropping someone off, to please stay in your car outside instead of going in.

Other initiatives the airport is taking include promoting critical health and hygiene practices, reconfiguring airport spaces to make it easier for people to sit and stand at least six feet away from each other, creating spaces where people move in a single direction to ease congestion and looking for places where the airport can help improve touchless processes.

According to the Port of Portland, passenger volumes at PDX continue to be down approximately 90-95% compared to the same time last year.