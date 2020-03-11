Live Now
PDX workers want better health care, more time off

Coronavirus

Workers testified to Port of Portland on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Portland airport workers are demanding paid time off and affordable health care.

They gave testimony to the Port of Portland on Wednesday morning and said they want better working rights. For instance, they said they only get 5 paid off-days a year — including both vacation and sick days.

And with COVID-19 on everyone’s minds, they said this is a problem.

These workers assist passengers in wheelchairs to and from their flights, clean the plans and clean the terminal. With only 5 paid days off and low wages they said they can’t afford health insurance.

“It’s really tough for airport workers right now,” Ben Deines said. “And on what I earn that’s just not affordable.”

The workers want more sick leave, higher wages and access to affordable health care. Port of Portland officials said they haven’t seen this bill in its entirety but will take it under consideration.

PDX workers testified for better pay and affordable health care at the Port of Portland, March 11, 2020 (KOIN)

