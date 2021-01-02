PeaceHealth center in Vancouver has COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. That’s according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening.

None of the patients were admitted because of the virus, and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive for the virus.

PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak.

The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.