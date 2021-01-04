PeaceHealth center to give update on COVID-19 outbreak

PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center officials are set to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon, days after a COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff was confirmed.

PeaceHealth will host a press briefing at 1 p.m. to provide updated information on the outbreak. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lawrence Neville will discuss the situation, including actions the medical center is taking to ensure patients, caregivers and visitors are protected.

KOIN 6 News will livestream the press conference online.

The outbreak spread to 30 patients within a week at the medical center, according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening. None of the patients were admitted because of the virus — and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive.

PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak.

The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.

