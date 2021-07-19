WATCH: PeaceHealth Southwest holds press conference on COVID outbreak

Ten patients with links to the same floor tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four employees.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is set to hold a press conference to discuss the recent COVID-19 exposure that has sickened staff and patients.

PeaceHealth’s press conference began at 11 a.m. Chief Medical Officer for the PeaceHealth Columbia Network Dr. Lawrence Neville, Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick and PeaceHealth System Director of Infection Prevention Catherine Kroll are all in attendance. They are expected to discuss the outbreak along with steps being taken to protect patients and staff.

“There are three sources that could have happened here. The first is that a visitor could have brought this in and transmitted it to patients and healthcare workers in our facility. The second is that a patient could’ve come in from the community while incubating the virus so they did not test positive when they were admitted and subsequently became positive and transmission occurred inside the hospital in that way. The third is that a health worker could have unknowingly come to work while positive and transmitted,” explained Kroll.

All three possibilities are being investigated. The hospital’s initial steps were to control the outbreak. We are investigating all three of those. Their immediate steps were to control the outbreak and test all those who could have been exposed and are at high risk.

The next steps, Kroll said, are to look at all those visitors who have come in with collaboration with Public Health, to notify patients who were discharged from the unit. All patients believed to be at high risk, however, have already been contacted.

According to Dr. Neville, PeaceHealth does not have a mandatory vaccination policy for its healthcare workers. He said some two of the affected staff were not vaccinated while one other was still completing the vaccination series.

“We have far more than the majority [of staff] vaccinated. We encourage it strongly… but we are not yet at 100%,” Neville said. “We are roughly at 75%.”

Health officials say 10 patients with links to the same floor tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four employees. Five of the 14 people who tested positive were fully vaccinated. The vaccinated are not showing symptoms.

The affected floor is not accepting new admissions and the hospital said they are continuing to enforce safety protocols. Samples have been sent to the Washington Department of Health to test for the Delta variant.

KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.