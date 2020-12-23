PeaceHealth to discuss vaccine rollout

PeaceHealth has so far vaccinated more than 1000 caregivers

Dr. Divya Bappanad receives a COVID-19 vaccine at PeaceHealth, December 22, 2020 (PeaceHealth)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — In the first 3 days, PeaceHealth Southwest vaccinated 1000 caregivers against the coronavirus and another 250 caregivers at the PeaceHealth St. John clinics.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials will hold a Zoom call to talk about their first week of rollouts at their Vancouver and Longview locations.

Dr. Lawrence Neville and Dr. Divya Bappanad — who have both received their first doses of the vaccine — will answer questions about how it’s gone and discuss their efforts to supply vaccines to other health care organizations and EMS personnel.

On Tuesday, OHA Director Pat Allen said he was proud of Oregon’s effort to distribute the COVID vaccine last week. He said more doses were on their way, including those of Moderna. But he added federally controlled vaccine shipments to Oregon will be short for a second straight week.

“This week we learned our Pfizer vaccine allocation would again be cut this time by over 30% and our Moderna vaccine will be cut by 7000 doses,” he said Tuesday. “We all need to understand vaccine distribution will be a fluid and changing process as we go forward.”

