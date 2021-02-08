Phase 1b: People 80 and up now eligible for vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of Oregon’s Phase 1B in the vaccination distribution plan, people 80 years and older are now eligible to get vaccinated — but the Oregon Health Authority leaders are warning that this latest phase could be “chaotic.“

The OHA says the biggest challenge for them is the scarcity of the vaccine. While they can’t give every older adult an appointment as soon as they want one — they can give them different ways to get linked to vaccine information and events.

Recently, KOIN 6 reported that 211 is swamped. While the amount of staff is being increased, they’ll always be outnumbered if tens of thousands of calls are coming in. The best way to not overwhelm the system? OHA is launching a new web tool on their website, which will allow you to register to get email alerts or text notifications about vaccine events in your area.

The tool is open for all Oregonians and is available in 11 languages. OHA’s goal is for the alert system to go live on Monday.

Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Check out the website below. Text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates (English and Spanish only) Email ORCOVID@211info.org (All languages)

If you can’t find the answer on the website, by text, or by email:

Call 211 or 1-866-698-6155 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily, including holidays. Please be aware that wait times may be longer due to high call volumes. There is an option to get a call back rather than wait on hold. (Languages spoken: English and Spanish. Free interpretation available for all other languages.) TTY: Dial 711 and call 1-866-698-6155

For this week, the OHA has allotted just shy of 20,000 doses to the group of 80 and older. As of right now, the OHA doesn’t think the vaccination of prisoners is going to get in the way of vaccinating teachers and older people.

But, they say it’s all dependent upon weekly vaccine supply from the federal government.

KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates.