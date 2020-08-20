People line up for one-time $500 emergency relief payment

$35M in public-private partnership being doled out to 70,000 eligible Oregonians

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 12,000 people got the $500 emergency relief check from Oregon on the first day of its availability in a unique public-private partnership.

The program, announced Wednesday, is aimed to help 70,000 Oregonians who have been hurt economically by the pandemic.

In mid-July, the Legislative Emergency Board earmarked $35 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies to make this one-time payment to state residents who are having a hard financial time.

People lined up outside the Gresham OnPoint credit union location for a $500 emergency relief payment, August 20, 2020 (KOIN)

The collaborative project includes the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, Umpqua Bank, Columbia Bank and members of the Northwest Oregon Credit Union Association.

One of those credit unions, OnPoint, told KOIN 6 News they had people lined up all day outside their branches and had funded nearly 2300 relief payments by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

On Thursday, KOIN 6 News saw a long line of people standing outside the Gresham OnPoint Community Credit Union waiting to get help.

OnPoint officials said there were additional staff at branches answering questions and provided printed information and a numbered “ticket” system.

Eligibility Requirements

There are specific requirements to qualify for the $500 relief payment:

Be a current resident of Oregon and 18 years or older.

Be able to prove their identity and that they are an in-state resident.

Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive orders.

Have earned $4000/month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.

Not have received all unemployment payments they are owed.

People who think they qualify should go to a state website, EmergencyChecks, that will guide them to the nearest participating bank or credit union. There are more than 150 locations throughout the state where those who are eligible can receive this one-time relief check.

Those who can’t access the EmergencyChecks website should call 211 and ask about the Emergency Relief Check Program.