People ‘usually congenial’ to in-business mask mandate

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The new ‘no mask, no service” mandate in Washington state takes effect Tuesday, but most businesses appear to already be following the new rules.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued the mandate last week. Businesses will be required to have all employees and customers wear face coverings.

One business owner who spoke with KOIN 6 News — and asked to not be identified — admitted they’re just not comfortable telling someone to leave their establishment if they’re set on not wearing one.

However, masks are now a common sight inside most Clark County businesses. These establishments have been following social distancing rules and disinfecting surfaces since they were allowed to reopen in Phase 2.

Many pubs and restaurants are preparing for the new rule by providing masks and hand sanitizer to customers who forget their masks or don’t have one. Employees and customers who spoke with KOIN 6 News on Monday generally think the mandatory mask rule is a good idea.

“For the most part people are usually congenial towards it,” one person told KOIN 6 News. “We’ve only lost one or two customers who would not come in. But then we

had someone come in yesterday and said they wouldn’t shop with us because

we weren’t enforcing the mask rule. We just said it was recommended.”

Inslee said it’s a reasonable expectation for businesses to enforce the law because it affects the safety of their employees and customers.

Businesses that don’t comply could face fines or potential closure from the state. People with certain health conditions and children under the age of 2 don’t have to wear face coverings.