Person investigated by OHA tests negative for virus

Seven people are under investigation, another 88 are being monitored for the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person the Oregon Health Authority had been investigating has tested negative for the coronavirus Saturday, said OHA.

During a Friday press conference about the first presumptive case of the coronavirus in Oregon, OHA stated that officials were investigating a second person who had been exhibiting symptoms. Those results have now confirmed that individual does not have COVID-19.

“This negative result is a separate and unrelated to the state’s first, presumptive case of the virus yesterday, which was reported based on a test performed by the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory,” said the OHA in the Saturday statement.

OHA said the agency is currently monitoring 88 people for COVID-19. There are seven people who are under investigation and have test results pending for the new virus. Separate from those pending cases, four tests have been completed—three have come back negative, and the fourth was Oregon’s first case, said OHA.

There are three primary criteria that the OHA is using to investigate people with symptoms as possible cases of the coronavirus:

A person who has traveled to a country where COVID-19 is circulating

Someone who has had close contact with a confirmed case (being within 6 feet of that person for a prolonged period of time)

People hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness that have no other known diagnosis

OHA said the agency is monitoring—rather than investigating—people who also meet one of the above criteria but who are not showing symptoms.