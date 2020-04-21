Petition to open Oregon hair salons nears 35K signatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many of us are in need of a haircut, so much so that nearly 35,000 Oregonians have signed a MoveOn.org petition to allow licensed beauty professionals to open up their shops to one customer at a time.

Hair salons and barbershops are deemed non-essential businesses that have been shut down by Governor Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The petition was created by a woman named Kara Owens and claims “all necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the state of Oregon and the local board of health will be followed.”

“I feel it’s really necessary that we go back to work,” said Michelle Krause, Portland hairstylist. “And I think that we can practice very strict safety measures to keep the health and wellbeing of ourselves and the public. And none of us have a problem doing so.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the governor’s office on this petition. They tell us they will follow a framework to reopening businesses once data shows it can happen without jeopardizing public health.

