Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Petition to open Oregon hair salons nears 35K signatures

Coronavirus

Hair salons, barbershops are non-essential under the executive order

by: KOIN 6 News

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many of us are in need of a haircut, so much so that nearly 35,000 Oregonians have signed a MoveOn.org petition to allow licensed beauty professionals to open up their shops to one customer at a time.

Hair salons and barbershops are deemed non-essential businesses that have been shut down by Governor Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The petition was created by a woman named Kara Owens and claims “all necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the state of Oregon and the local board of health will be followed.”

“I feel it’s really necessary that we go back to work,” said Michelle Krause, Portland hairstylist. “And I think that we can practice very strict safety measures to keep the health and wellbeing of ourselves and the public. And none of us have a problem doing so.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the governor’s office on this petition. They tell us they will follow a framework to reopening businesses once data shows it can happen without jeopardizing public health.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss