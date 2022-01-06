Pfizer-BioNTech booster use expanded to 12-to-15 year olds

The booster shots for those newly eligible are available Thursday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup announced on Thursday expanded use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster to 12-to-15-year olds.

The Workgroup recommends booster eligibility to those 12-years and older who completed their first dose vaccination series. This recommendation comes as the FDA authorized boosters for those 12- and older on Monday and was affirmed by the CDC Wednesday – which the workgroup reviewed and affirmed.

Additionally, the workgroup recommends shortening the booster shot waiting period to at least five months after completing the first dose vaccination series. They also recommend a third primary dose for immunocompromised children between 5-to-11-years old.

“Vaccines and boosters are critical tools in our fight against COVID-19, Omicron, and future variants. With today’s review by leading doctors, pediatricians, and health experts, Oregon youth, parents, and families can be confident in the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses,” Governor Kate Brown said in a statement.

Brown also noted that those who have questions about COVID vaccines should talk with their health care provider and encouraged Oregonians to book their vaccine or booster appointments.

Governor Jay Inslee added “it is great news that more Washingtonians can receive the booster to help protect them against Omicron and other variants,” Inslee said. “I urge all young people and their families to get the booster shot and protect themselves and their communities.”

Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Safety Review Workgroup in October 2020. The group includes scientists who specialize in immunization and public health. The group independently reviewed the FDA’s decision.