Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11 is one-third the adult dose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pfizer is reporting its studies show the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids between 5-11. But there is one big difference from the shot older kids get: Each of the 2 doses is one-third the amount that’s given to people 12-and-older.

And that’s why doctors are not giving COVID shots they have in stock to younger children.

It’s taken more time for the vaccine trials in younger kids because the FDA asked Pfizer and Moderna to increase the number of of kids in the study. About two-thirds of the thousands of kids in the clinical studies got the vaccine while the rest got a placebo.

The immune response is reported as antibody levels as strong as teens and young adults.

The company expects to submit its data to the FDA within the next few weeks. The FDA could decide to give it “emergency approval” for the 5-11 age group in October.

Testing is still underway for children between 6 months and 5 years old.

Hospitalizations among children have increased during the delta surge of the coronavirus, although children are less likely to get seriously ill or die from the virus.

